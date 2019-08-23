Always together: Potap and Nastya Kamensky showed a joint training session (video)
The star couple does not separate even for a second, even in the gym
Honeymoon couples Potap and Nastya Kamenskih, which lovers held in the Italian resorts over, and now it seems the young family is obsessed with bringing the figures in the “goodpussy” form. On the page in Instagram Nastya Kamenskih are increasingly motivating video training. The cause was the fact that Anastasia repeatedly promised thousands of fans to lead an active and healthy lifestyle to become an example for the fans.
Most often in her Instagram you can see it training. For example, not so long ago, Kamensky was fascinated by Jogging with a personal trainer at dawn in the Botanical garden of Kiev. And of course, the singer attaches to the useful occupation of their spouse Potap. Total employment of the musician and producer does not prevent him to find time for the woman he loved, so we can see their joint training.
This time she was shown what exercises they do with their own weight and sports equipment. In the gym under the open sky Nastya and Potap rocked the press, grasping the feet each other to lock the position of the body. The process was fun, they are cheering, clapping each other.
Part of training with dumbbells and elastic celebrity couple have performed separately, but with no less enthusiasm.
