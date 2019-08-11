Always whether from poor posture scoliosis occurs?
If you slouch at the table, sleep curled up and leaning back in his chair, I prefer one arm, don’t worry. It is likely that it is not scoliosis.
Congenital scoliosis does not depends on how you sit or which shoulder carry bag. Scoliosis is not a violation in initially healthy spine and abnormal development, for the most part, in a phase of rapid growth. Adults also are diagnosed. But it later revealed the activated form of infantile scoliosis.
The exact cause of disease still not known. Perhaps affected by hereditary, possible, violations of metabolism. But the facts say that a child with a close relative with the disease, often at risk to bend back. In children with scoliosis the amount of vitamin D in the blood is less than normal.
Scoliosis can be treated. For starters, you need to see a specialist-a podiatrist. He needs to put the preliminary diagnosis external characteristics: the asymmetric arrangement of the blades etc. Next step is x-ray of the entire spine. It calculates the Cobb Angle or degree according to the Classification Chaklin.
Angle to 10% is considered normal. With the average development of scoliosis children are assigned a special corset. In more serious cases, surgery helps. Adults corset is not recommended, it weakens the back muscles.
If you are diagnosed with scoliosis without x-rays should think about it. If you had not given the Cobb Angle and the degree of Classification Chaklin, look for another specialist. And remember, vitamins, massage and exercise is beneficial in any case. Everything else consult with a specialist that you can trust.