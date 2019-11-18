Alyona Alyona excited network brave a bikini
Famous rap singer Alyona Alyona, which was included in the ranking of the most influential women of Ukraine, stirred up a network of bold photos in a swimsuit. The people’s favorite has published on his page in Instagram a few photos posing in a one piece black bathing suit and white sneakers, showing off its curvy shape.
In the post photos of Alena’ve been thinking about the girls in the rap.
“Rap is not for girls? I’ve often heard that rap is not for women. And each time was surprised. Because I always found the tracks of the girls who raced on repici a million times. Especially now strange place to see manifestations of this stereotype of”, — wrote Alena and added that in fact “it’s hard to be a Mary among the bears”.
Fans reacted to the photo and began to discuss in the comments not only women’s fate in the rap. In the comments some people admire the courage of Alena and praised her for her naturalness and lack of photoshop. Others suggest to do modeling.
Recently, Alyona Alyona has released a new video “Mama’s soup”.
