Аlyona Alyona nominated for international music award
Ukrainian rap singer Alyona Alyona was nominated for international music award Anchor.
It is reported by Gromadske with reference to the official website of the awards.
In the description of the nominee noted that she performs songs in the styles of rap and hip-hop in the Ukrainian language and has become an idol for many, reaching the age of 30 years.
— She is a popular actor, who has already won its place. Although she has worked as a supermarket cashier and saleswoman of cosmetics before becoming a teacher and a student of psychology. Now she is spreading his ideas (thoughtful and often funny) not as an employee of the kindergarten, but as a powerful rap artist, — stated in the description Alyona Alyona.
Anchor (“Anchor”) is an international music prize which is awarded to the most promising young talents. 2016 awards are held annually in September during the international festival Reeperbahn (Reeperbahn Festival) in Hamburg, Germany. Six nominees from different countries of the world elects a Board of musical experts, and the jury determines the winner.
Alyona Alyona noted by foreign music charts is not the first time. In may 2019, it was included in the list of 15 young artists of the European scene, which is worth paying attention to, according to The New York Times.
Recall the clip of a young Ukrainian rap-singer Alyona Alyona on the song “I salisay sviy dim” in the first six days of the publication has garnered over 1 million views on YouTube.
In August 2019 Alyona Alyona has released a new clip that was included in her debut album, “Cannon”, but the video itself, which is autobiographical, was the eighth in her repertoire.
Lavrenko Alena (Alyona Alyona) was a kindergarten teacher in Baryshevka of Kiev region. 17 Oct 2018 Alyona Alyona has published its first video clip “Fish”, which gathered 180 thousand views in less than a day.