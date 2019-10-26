Alyosha & Vlad Darwin presented a new joint single, “Pray” (video)
The video for the song “Pray” turned mystical
The Duo Alyosha & Vlad Darwin, which is 7 years ago conquered Ukraine with the song “Ti the best instant”, returns with a new sensual single. After a long break the Union of the singer and composer has found a second breath they will present the song and clip “Pray”. The creative tandem has prepared for their fans a true musical confession.
Vlad Darwin: “love is not a fleeting passion, and the long and thorny path, on which the partners still important to learn to admire each other even in the most difficult moments. I am very pleased with the result of Studio work. Alyosha is not just talent gave the sense of composition, but also filled it with colors of their own experiences. Her masterful vocals inspired the whole team.”
Clip “Pray” Alyosha & Vlad Darwin
On the recording of the single “Pray” worked with a team of 10 musicians led by DJ Andrey Tropashko and Alexander Shadowcom.
To film music, the artists invited the Director Inna Grabar, who has repeatedly collaborated with Alyosha. But this time in the video for “Pray” fans of the singer will not see the inherent Alyosha passion and expressiveness. The singer will appear in a delicate and refined manner Muse. In turn, the author and composer Vlad Darwin appears in the frame including a spacious fantastic room with Grand piano.
Alyosha: “the Shoot was very interesting: location, history, and, of course, the magic that was the result. I am very pleased with how harmoniously connected with the song and the video! I hope that this clip will appeal to all who see it. Because from the very first sound in the song, from the very first frame in the video, the visible result of hard work of a large team. I thank Vlad for what unites in one whole many professionals for real music that will not leave anyone indifferent to all that tend to outlive the man”.
According to the Director of Inna Grabar, video “Pray” devoted to the search of harmony after a painful life experience: “Each of us has “old dress” — moments of the past that I would like to forget, to change. But, every time we are going to write a “new story” of his life, put on “a new dress” and understand that the past is always near in heart. All we can do is love him and be grateful for every “old dress”!
Clip “Pray” was only the starting point for the updated project Alyosha & Vlad Darwin. Artists are intrigued by the information that very soon they can be expected the release of the album, as well as a joint concert program.