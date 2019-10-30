Alyssa Milano showed photos of breastfeeding: “it’s legal Now”
Alyssa Milano has always stood for women’s rights. Now she had another reason to celebrate another victory associated with breastfeeding. Good news, the actress shared one of their social networks.
In Instagram Alyssa posted a photo where she breastfed her daughter Elizabella. Such personal the Milano shared not just. The actress has supported the legalization of public breastfeeding in America.
Now breast feeding in public places became legal in all 50 States!
— she wrote.
However, this is not a recent photo. Milano especially found the photo of 2014, when Elizabella was very young.
In the comments fans were surprised that mothers used to be illegal to breastfeed their children in public places. Some denied that the law banning existed. “Fake news, it’s never been considered illegal,” wrote one of the subscribers.
There were also those who, together with Alissa was glad of this event. “Should always be allowed. This is the best way to feed your baby!” — says the fan of Milano. But all unanimously agreed that to ban moms public breastfeeding is impossible.