Alzheimer’s disease: how it is associated with infection, lack of vitamins and false diagnoses
People who have in childhood had a lot of infections in the future risk of suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. In turn, elderly patients disproportionately receive diagnoses of dementia, say German doctors.
According to the portal MedikForum.ru science today is not known exactly why the brain appear accumulations of amyloid plaques that destroy his neurons and cause the symptoms of senile dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Accordingly, there is no specific treatment.
“Today there is no therapy in which a disease can be cured: all currently available medications can in the best case — usually only in the early stages to slow the disease for a short time. And this is due to strong side effects,” says the Hamburg neurologist and psychiatrist, Professor Christian Arning.
Problems with accurate diagnosis. German biologist Cornelia Stolze in his article “Vergiss Alzheimer” indicates that in the modern world, older people often get a false diagnoses of Alzheimer’s disease. They accept the appointed medicines, which only increases the symptoms similar to dementia.
“Studies have shown that three of the four patients whose family doctor diagnoses dementia, actually have a different reason for their symptoms,” says the biologist Cornelia Stolze.
Professor Christian Arning agree with this opinion. According to him, strokes, brain aging, drug interactions or depression can cause symptoms similar to dementia.
“Thyroid disorders, infection, lack of fluid or nutrients, as well as side effects associated with drug intake can provoke the phenomenon of forgetfulness or confusion, and the result is falsely interpreted as dementia in Alzheimer’s disease. But in such cases, if the right to discover the cause and treat it, memory disorders usually disappear,” said Professor Arning.
Disease Alzhemer as a result of infections. Spanish scientists from the University of Madrid were found in the brain and blood vessels of the patients who died with Alzheimer’s disease the yeast cells of the fungus Candida. The researchers came to the conclusion that the fungal infection in the blood vessels may contribute to the formation damaging to the brain of amyloid plaques.
A German specialist in Alzheimer’s disease Dr. Wolfgang Meyer said: there is a close relationship of a healthy nervous system and brain with reactions of the immune system. The doctor emphasizes that people who in childhood had a lot of infections, and often ill infectious diseases in adulthood have an increased risk of suffering in old age from Alzheimer’s disease.
“The bacteria from periodontitis to gastric Helicobacter organisms, from fungus of the skin to the herpes and chlamydia: many pathogens cause chronic inflammation in the body and in the blood vessels, which ultimately may also affect the blood vessels in the brain and brain function,” writes Dr. Wolfgang Meyer.
Therefore, the scientists conclude, one of the best ways to prevent Alzheimer’s is to protect against infectious diseases, as well as their careful treatment in case of occurrence.
Alzheimer’s disease from lack of vitamins. Swedish scientists found that a lack of vitamin B12 and folic acid, which is common in the elderly, increases the risk of neuronal damage or even reduction in the volume of the brain. B12 is found only in foods of animal origin such as meat, eggs and milk; folic acid — green leafy vegetables and beans.
Also on the likelihood of Alzheimer’s disease may be affected by vitamin D deficiency, this is indicated by data obtained by scientists from the British University in Exeter.Experts have observed the health of more than 1,600 older people, who had no signs of dementia at the beginning of the study. Six years later, some patients were recorded characteristic symptoms, which in a certain way correlated with the concentration of vitamin D in the body.
“Vitamin D deficiency was associated with increased by 53% the risk of developing dementia and a nearly 70% greater likelihood of developing Alzheimer’s disease,” reported the authors.
Scientists recommend a daily basis to go out to under the influence of ultraviolet radiation the body can produce this vitamin. This is especially important in the elderly.
By the way, a survey of American neurologists from the University of Maryland have shown that regular physical activity can effectively prevent reduction of important areas of the brain, and a half-hour brisk walk three times a week is enough to protect your grey cells, and with it ourselves – from the development of neurodegenerative diseases.