Amal and George Clooney visit in lake Como
41-year-old Amal and 58-year-old George Clooney was spotted yesterday on lake Como. Paparazzi caught the star couple when they boarded the boat. Judging by the outfits of the spouses, they went to some social event. Under messages of the Italian press, the way they lay to the Villa d’este in Cernobbio.
Amal appeared on the pier in a short pink dress with fringe by Stella McCartney and beige purse from Gabriela Hearst. As a gentleman, George helped his wife to move the boat, holding her hand.
Together with the star couple, by the way, was seen and designer Stella McCartney with her husband Alashara Willis. It seems that the British designer is now staying at the Villa Amal and George, and all four have fun.
Recall, luxury real estate in Italy Hollywood actor acquired several years ago. Villa Oleander was built in the XIX century in neoclassical style, has its own Park and Marina.