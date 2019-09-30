Amal and George Clooney went out to dinner on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of their marriage
This week 41-year-old Amal Clooney was seen several times at conferences in the United Nations. However, at the end of the week from a lawyer for human rights have a reason to forget about work and devote time to her husband, 58-year-old George Clooney. September 27, their family Union was five years old. The couple celebrated the anniversary dinner at the steak house 4 Charles Prime Rib in new York.
The paparazzi were waiting for a couple at the threshold of the house and not behind all the way to the house. The evening Amal consisted of a leather high-waisted trousers, white corset from Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini and leather accessories. George chose comfortable jeans and a shirt.
At the entrance to the steak house to the starry pair were joined by friends of 53-year-old Cindy Crawford with her husband, 57-year-old Randy Gerber. The four of them went to the school, leaving the paparazzi in the street. Two famous pairs of friends for five years, and Randy and Cindy were in close contact with George until his marriage to Amal. Clooney and Gerber, along launched alcohol brand Casamigos, creating a profitable business, which is then sold.
George and Amal Clooney were married on September 27, 2014. In 2017 Clooney became parents of twins: son Alexander and daughter Ella.