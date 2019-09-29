Amal Clooney has demonstrated a strict but vivid image
Wife of George Clooney charmed us with its beauty.
At the UN General Assembly was attended by the wife of George Clooney Amal. The lawyer got into the lens paparazzi on her way to a meeting in one of the streets of new York.
For this event Amal was picked up by a strict but vivid image. She was dressed in a leather trench coat and skirt of rich green color from Burberry, also thin beige jumper. Your way Amal complements sunglasses, patent leather shoes to match the pants and a black bag.