Amal Clooney shocked fans with her thinness

October 1, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
George and Amal Clooney celebrate their wedding anniversary: five years ago, the lovebirds tied the knot in Venice, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to showdream.org.
On Friday, the pair spent the whole day together: the day they walked around the city and in the evening went for a romantic dinner in one of the best steakhouses in new York 4 Charles Prime Rib.
41-year-old Amal chose to walk short shorts classic style, suede boots, pink top and jacket. 58-year-old actor made a bet on a comfortable outfit is casual: jeans and Polo.