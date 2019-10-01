Amal Clooney shocked fans with her thinness

| October 1, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

George and Amal Clooney celebrate their wedding anniversary: five years ago, the lovebirds tied the knot in Venice, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to showdream.org.

Амаль Клуни шокировала поклонников своей худобой

On Friday, the pair spent the whole day together: the day they walked around the city and in the evening went for a romantic dinner in one of the best steakhouses in new York 4 Charles Prime Rib.

41-year-old Amal chose to walk short shorts classic style, suede boots, pink top and jacket. 58-year-old actor made a bet on a comfortable outfit is casual: jeans and Polo.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr