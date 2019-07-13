Amal Clooney shone at the conference in London in a stylish outfit
In addition to a successful career, Amal has become a favorite of many fashionistas. Each of its output impresses with elegance and restraint.
So, the Amal took place on Thursday, July 11, in the building of The Printworks in London. The wife of George Clooney made a speech during the Global conference on freedom of the media.
To exit Amal once again demonstrated how modern and stylish look in a business way. The woman tried on the white jumpsuit, which consisted of slacks and a fitted jacket with long sleeves. The main focus in outfite yuristkoy became thin belt in black, which emphasized the slender waist of Amal.
Completed the image of the wife of Hollywood actor court shoes high heel grey-green hue. We will add that usually Clooney prefers elegant light curls, natural makeup and sudovye colors for a manicure.