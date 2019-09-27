Amal Clooney was photographed on her way to a meeting of the UN General Assembly
Yesterday in new York opened the plenary session of the UN General Assembly. Within it yesterday has managed to give many world leaders and a young Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, emotional speech which was actively discussed in the press. Yesterday one of the conferences managed to visit and the wife of 58-year-old George Clooney, 41-year-old Amal.
The lawyer was in the lenses of reporters on the way to a meeting in one of the streets of the city. For such an important event, Clooney picked up a strict, but quite a vivid image: it was a suit of long jacket and skirt of deep green Burberry and a thin beige jumper. Look Amal was supplemented with sunglasses, patent leather shoes on a low heel and tonal sweaters and a black bag.
The Western media expects that the wife of the actor will not only be a listener in the General Assembly, and during her speech. The fact that Amal is already 15 years has served in the International court of justice and initiatives in the field of the rights and freedoms of the individual.
By the way, in new York Amal flew in from London, where a few days ago supported her husband George at a press conference of his organization The Sentry. There he introduced the report, which refers to the relationship between global corporations, governments and corruption in South Sudan. At the conference, Clooney was sitting in the front row and listened to the inspirational speech of the spouse.