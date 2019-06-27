Amanda bynes shared a fresh photo on the occasion of graduating from College fashion
In the last couple of years Amanda bynes has repeatedly talked about plans to return to acting, but so far it looks like the career is in an entirely different industry – fashion industry. Recently, bynes celebrated the end of College fashion design and merchandising (FIDM) and tweeted fresh photos.
33-year-old star recently rarely appears in public space and on social networks – before we heard about Amanda in November when she graced the cover of the edition Paper. Did not, however, fans can rejoice over the fact that bynes is alive and well and even removed for the gloss as there news is much sadder: in March it was reported that Amanda lost it and went again to improve mental health in rehab.
Is not yet known, after obtaining the profession of designer will do Amanda: whether still try to get back on the field actress, or fully engaged in the fashion design and development of its own brand, which is today each of the second star.