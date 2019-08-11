Amanda Seyfried has shared a rare photo with two year old daughter
33-year-old Amanda Seyfried rarely let journalists in their personal lives. Carefully, the actress shuns media attention two year old daughter Nina. Amanda rarely publishes photos of girls in social networks, however, recently all has pleased fans with a touching new photo with Nina.
The picture was taken during the backstage of one of the television: picture mother and daughter walking through the corridors of the TV Studio, hand in hand. In this case, the frame as Amanda, and baby Nina turned her back to the camera.
When you take your daughter with you to work,
— signed photo of Seyfried.
The photo was taken a few days ago, immediately after the recording of Late Night with Seth Meyers which airs on NBC. While Amanda talked to the host of the show Seth Meyers about his new projects, Nina waited patiently for her in the dressing room. Immediately after the shooting, the mother and daughter left the Studio, and someone had to capture the moment on camera.
By the way, the day before the shoot, Amanda Seyfried got into the lens paparazzi while walking with a 43-year-old husband Thomas of Sadoski, daughter and beloved dog — these photographs (as opposed to those that the actress publishes in his Instagram!) allow you to see the girl’s face Nina. Family composition was spotted on the streets of Manhattan: the couple held hands and something talked quietly, and their daughter was slightly ahead with the baby carriage.
Recall that Thomas and Amanda met on the set of the film “the Last word” (The Last Word) and began Dating in early 2016. In September of the same year the star couple announced about their engagement, and in the spring of 2017, played a secret wedding. Soon after the celebration came to light and their daughter Nina Raine.