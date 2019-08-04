Amanda Seyfried took to the red carpet in a translucent dress
At the Los Angeles premiere of the film in which the actress played one of the main roles.
The film “the Incredible world through the eyes of Enzo” — this story is loosely based on the eponymous bestseller by Garth Stein. The story tells of a dog named Enzo, who believes in the legend that if the dog is ready, in the next life she will be human.
On the red carpet of the premiere of the actress got into a very impressive outfit from the Oscar De La Renta. Amanda was a translucent corset dress in a thin yellow stripe from lush asymmetrical skirt.
The skirt was layered, but in the chest area, the fabric was only in a single layer, though nothing more could not see under the dress was the corset Nude.
The stars were beautiful and bright makeup, the hair was loose and stretched. She looked almost perfect if not for the lack of pedicure. Wearing very open sandals with heels, Seyfried for some reason decided to ignore this important procedure.