Amanda Seyfried walking with her daughter Nina in new York
Amanda Seyfried does not advertise personal life and rarely talks about his family in interviews, but Dating paparazzi she still has. Recently, one of the photographers caught up with 33-year-old actress on the streets of new York when she was enjoying free time with a two year old daughter Nina Raine.
Amanda and Nina walked around the city and eating ice cream, when they ran over a paparazzi. August weather in new York brings residents a warm, so Seyfried was dressed in shorts and a t-shirt.
The actress tries to spend more time with the baby and take Nina with you everywhere. In early August, she told the followers in social networks about how we went with her daughter to telephoto.
Nina is the only daughter of Seyfried and 43-year-old actor Thomas’s Sadoski. Couple has been together a little over three years. The couple starred together in the film “the Last word” (The Last Word). In the spring of 2017 Amanda and Thomas were married, trying to hide this event from the General public.