Amanda Seyfried walks around new York city with the “fake” baby
Amanda Seyfried is one of those stars who carefully guarded his personal life from the public eye. Looks like her daughter Nina, whom she bore in 2017 from actor Thomas’s Sadoski, you could see only a few times.
No wonder after seeing the actress with a child, the paparazzi chased after her. Upon closer inspection, it became obvious that the baby in her arms Amanda — too small for two girls, and if even more thorough “Zuma” — have been altogether real. Why Seyfried running around with a rubber doll, became clear when the picture was presented in the full spectrum in new York, started shooting the new movie “breath” with the actress, during rehearsals, Amanda was given a toy doubler. Later photographers managed to catch her and the real role of the baby in her arms.