Amanda Seyfried will play in a new movie from Netflix
September 17, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
The release date of the film is kept secret
Horror “Things Heard and Seen” (Things we have seen and heard) will be released on streaming service Netflix next year.
In the story, a young couple moves into a suburban home and is confronted with the supernatural. The former owners of the house were brutally murdered. Marriage new tenants begins to disintegrate, the secrets of the past threaten to destroy life forever.
Directors and writers are the authors of “American splendor” and the nominees for the “Oscar” Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulchini.