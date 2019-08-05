Amanda Seyfried with a colleague and the dogs came to the premiere of the film
Amanda Seyfried appeared at the premiere of “the Incredible world through the eyes of Enzo”. The company star was made a partner in the picture, Milo Ventimiglia, and two Golden retrievers.
In the picture Palace, the El Capitan in Los Angeles, the actress wore on the red carpet in delicate yellow corset dress Oscar de la Renta and sleek sandals on a heel. Amanda was in a great mood, smiling for photographers. With her dutifully posed and large dogs.
A couple of furry guests were not in vain in the premiere of a new family picture. The plot of the film is built on the interesting history of the dog Enzo.
