Amanda Seyfried’s gala in original pink dress
September 2, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Loading...
76-th Venice film festival in full swing. And the previous day as part of the review were not only fotocall and evening of the premiere, but also the traditional gala evening Jaeger-LeCoultre, which was attended by many star friends of the watch brand.
Flew in for the event and 33-year-old Amanda Seyfried, which day ago new York, he was photographed by paparazzi while walking with her grown-up daughter Nina Raine, and which in recent times often attends social events.
In front of photographers celebrity posed in a pale pink asymmetrical dress from Alexander McQueen, to which stylist Amanda picked up sandals Jimmy Choo.