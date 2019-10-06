Amazing and little known medicinal properties of lavender
The herb lavender many benefits for our health and appearance. It is a wonderful antiseptic and anti-inflammatory agent, it helps to get rid of insect bites and minor burns.
The fight against acne. Some time ago researchers have shown that lavender has anti-inflammatory properties. And they can help to fight the skin imperfections caused by acne, acne, eczema, and similar factors.
Relieves acute pain. Lavender contains polysaccharides that can be effectively applied to reduce the level of pain like the one that suffer the victims of arthritis.
Lowers blood pressure. The relaxing effect of lavender is very useful for hypertensive patients, as this plant reduces blood pressure. In some cases, the effects of lavender can be compared with the effects of blood pressure medicine.
Reduces the symptoms of asthma. Lavender has the potential to effectively deal with allergic inflammation, as found by the researchers. Therefore, this herb can help asthma.