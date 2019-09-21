Amazing lady! Plays Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 just like that on the street
This pianist does not feed bread, give something to play. Yes, even on the street tool. Yes, even on deranged. The talented person even in such circumstances, from under the fingers will flow beautiful music. Real honey for the ears.
This amazing lady filmed in Kazan during the world Cup. Apparently, she is a professional musician, so by standing on the street piano she just could not get through. The village began to play, and all were stunned. The woman sang the difficult music, namely Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 by Franz Liszt. For his compositions need very nimble fingers, and the old lady, apparently, still hasn’t lost his touch. She played so well that around a large crowd. Listening is a pleasure, despite the fact that the tool upset.