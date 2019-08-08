Amazing Mirage in China: on the lake was a city with old houses (VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

Loading...

Amazing Mirage observed on the lake Horsehoe in the Chinese province of Jiangsu. On the water for the ships, there was a whole city. In the video you can see how high-rise buildings and old houses in a traditional country style. Also visible industrial pipes and wind generator with rotating blades, according to Stormnews.

This optical phenomenon occurs under certain weather conditions and due to the refraction of light in a dramatically different density and temperature layers of air. At the same time people see along with really distant object (or a part of heaven) and its reflection in the atmosphere, explain this phenomenon by the scientists.

Hunczak located in the Western part of the County Hancza. It has an area 2096 km2. Among the five largest freshwater lakes in size it ranks fourth, behind Poyang, Dongting, Taihu, and Hulungou. The maximum distance between South and North beach – 60 kilometers. The maximum distance between the Eastern and Western beach – 58 km. Height over sea level of 15.5 metres, reported on the website of China Internet information center.

Hunczak is located in the southern part of the temperate climatic zone with semi-humid seasonal winds. Here the climate goes from subtropical to temperate. There is a clear distinction between the four seasons. Heavy rains. The average annual temperature is 14.8°C, precipitation – 893,6 mm.

In recent years, the Mirage in China was repeatedly caught on camera by witnesses. So, in may of 2018 in the fog at Qingdao for 2 hours it was observed a block of apartment buildings:

And in October 2015 in Jiujiang the tourists, admiring the beautiful view in the mountains of Lushan suddenly found a mountain range in the fog:

Note that this optical phenomenon was repeatedly observed in more Northern regions in winter. One of the last cases occurred in Finnish Lapland. The border guards carrying out patrols of lake Inarijärvi, near the border with Russia, was astonished to see the sudden in the middle of the ice-covered pond big island. This happened in the frost at -25°C, day and cloudless sky.