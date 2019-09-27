Amazing mutual: adult elephants help baby elephant, who can’t climb up…
The South African reserve Mala Mala the tourist has filmed a touching video demonstrating an amazing example of mutual aid elephants. The footage shows how a herd of these animals climb up the slope to the river, but little elephant can’t defeat this obstacle all the time and slides down.
The baby begins to panic, but he come to the aid of adults, led by the mother elephant. They are pushing his trunks and heads. Almost the whole herd takes part in the “rescue operation”. In the end, joint efforts of the elephant manages to rise up, and the family goes on.
Netizens were moved by such solidarity and commitment to wildlife to family values.
