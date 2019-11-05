Amazing Park in southern California, in which you want to return
Park Jaw Dropping Point Mugu is unlike anything else in southern California. When you think about the Park, almost reflex present images of green grass, slides and swings. But what if southern California has a Park with many beaches on the ocean, stunning mountains, wild terrain, canyons and ancient oaks. Such a place really exists and it’s just fine, writes Only in Your State.
Park Jaw Dropping Point Mugu is more than just a Park — it’s an incredible experience. Visit the Park — it is a special pleasure, which leads to the fact that you will want to repeat it again and again. So where do you start?
The Jaw Dropping beauty of Point Mugu that you can walk on it as you want, depending on what you’re going to see in this Park has it all. After all, this is no ordinary Park.
If you want to spend time Hiking there are several trails to choose from with a variety of landscapes.
You can even choose the length of hike. You can choose the super fast path less than a mile (1.6 km) or take a longer hike, about eight miles (12.8 km).
For more incredible experiences choose the path of the canyon and is completely surrounded by lush foliage and it’s unimaginable beauty.
Or, if you like the beach, you will be amazed by the paths on the ocean. The beach is about 5 miles (8 km).
During your hike a variety of plants and wildlife in the Jaw Dropping Point Mugu will amaze you. Or depending on what time of year you are in the Park, you can escape to the sea lion resting on the shore.
There is nothing more pleasant than a quiet holiday in the Bay of Sycamore. Get some rest in the shade under a tree, relax on the sand and let the sound of the ocean relaxes you completely.
And if you decide to stay overnight in the Park, you can always spend the night and make camp.
But the best part of the day in Jaw Dropping Point Mugu is a glimpse of the sunset and the sunrise. It is always a magical spectacle. And it is never boring.