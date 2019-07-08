Amazing rescue son: mom, which is really worthy of respect
The Internet has become a hotly debated story about the incredible rescue of boy who almost fell from the fourth floor.
This happened in Medellin (Colombia). Mom was taking my 3 year old son up the stairs, firmly holding his hand, but suddenly her phone rang, and the girl for just a moment, let the kid to answer. That short time was enough for the boy to move away and stumbled, starting to fall!
The terrified mother with lightning speed rushed to the child and at the last moment grabbed his leg. Fortunately, death the kid managed to escape. Poor mother!
Now the boy owes his life to his mother, coora, fortunately, has a very fast response.
The baby was left to live only thanks to the quick reaction of mom and her constant willingness to protect the child. Of wine for almost the tragedy that has occurred lies with those who built the building with a life-threatening handrails.