Amazing themed cruises that you can book in the United States
There are many interesting cruises. But these you’ll want to book as soon as possible. Because this list everyone will find a cruise theme that fits perfectly under the interests and mood. The publication Reader’s Digest has gathered the most interesting themed cruises are worth paying attention to.
For cat lovers
A five-day cruise Meow Meow — this is the right place for lovers of cats. The ship will sail from Tampa (Florida) to the Cayman Islands and Mexico. On Board all guests are waiting for different entertainment, quiz feline-themed group meetings and delicious dinners. The only negative is that on a cruise not allowed Pets, so, sorry, little darlings will not be able to join in the fun.
For the lovers of speed
All fans of Formula 1 will certainly appreciate this cruise called the Grand Prix. 7 days of sailing in the Mediterranean sea on the most famous racing ground. In addition, the owner of the cruise – racing expert, which triples the meeting and answers all questions, which only you can ask guests. All dinners will be stylized in the race that can not but rejoice. But if you wish, the captain will allow everyone to take a picture near the wheel.
For those who like disco
Take your bell-bottoms and dancing shoes and head out for six nights in the cool disco Ultimate Disco cruise. The cruise departs from Miami (Florida) in February 2020 and will go through Key West to the Bahamas. All fans of disco themed parties and concerts, live shows and costumed disco party, so don’t forget to pack your brightest costume.
For history buffs
The itinerary of this cruise is dedicated to the American revolution. Offers a journey through the most significant places of this historic event. In addition, historical experts will be held on the ship debate for history buffs. Also the cruise planned several reconstructions of historical events and, of course, corresponding to the epoch of treats. In addition to cruise on the American revolution, American Cruise Lines also offers other interesting historical cruises, costume parties, reenactments and entertainment.
For fans of wwe
In 2020 will be a cruise Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea: Part Deux, which promises incredible fun. A lot of live music, “ring” right on the liner. Podcasts from well-known wrestlers, who will be the guests of the liner and will not only entertain viewers, but also to carry out many different fun activities.
But if the fight will get bored, you can always visit the local casino to unwind a little or to go to yoga lessons, to slightly reduce the adrenaline raging in the blood after the fighting.
For lovers of country music
Music cruises diverge pretty quickly, and this is another reason to book tickets to this ship as soon as possible. In January 2020, the Country Music Cruise with the best country performers on Board will be released in the open sea. The journey will begin in Fort Lauderdale (FL) and continue to Puerto Rico and the Bahamas. In addition to numerous concerts, all guests of the ship will be able to participate in cooking demonstrations and to take a few dance lessons.
For wine lovers
Whether you love to enjoy a glass of wine on holidays or at night in order to relax on this cruise will not be bored anyone. AmaWaterways guests will be able to visit the most famous winery regions of France, Cycling at the vast vineyards to try lots of different wines, buy a lot of Souvenirs for yourself and your family, and to return to the ship, to attend the presentation of various wines and to find exactly what will appeal.
For knitters-knitters
People who love to knit will enjoy the opportunity to see part of South America, one of the world’s largest producers of natural fibers. During this 22-day cruise that starts in January 2020, you will be able to explore the yarn markets of Buenos Aires and see the sheep on the windy plains of Patagonia, where you can learn from the shepherds. On Board you can improve your skills of knitting and to chat with other enthusiasts. And finally, the ship will visit Antarctica, where you can see penguins up close.
For those interested in their ancestry
A Journey of Genealogy — a journey that will take place in August 2020, marks the cooperation between the cruise company and the world’s largest online resource for family history. Guests will leave from Southampton (England), and will arrive in new York during a seven-day transatlantic travel. The cruise is timed to the 400th anniversary of the historic voyage in the Mayflower, will present experts from Ancestry, which will help passengers keep track of their pedigrees.
For lovers of humor
On this cruise Impractical Jokers Cruise offers a lot of laughter and then more laughter. The brightest Comedy talents will come together to it all the time to entertain the passengers, always joking and just throw endless Comedy sets. It will be a lot of improvisation around the ship, so the cruise can wait all, here you will spend an unforgettable holiday.
Gourmet
Windstar together with the James beard Foundation annually holds eight cruise flights devoted to food. The cruise includes tours of the market with guest chef and expert on drinks, meals paired with wine, demonstration cooking, menu, which highlights local delicacies and shore excursions focused on the kitchen. Members favorite cooking show organizes live performances, will provide practical lessons that will answer all questions, and sign books for everyone. All guests will have the opportunity to cook your own masterpieces.
For beginners
Have you ever wanted to travel through the beautiful scenery and to paint his paintings? Then try a cruise on Europe’s Floating Uniworld’Art Workshops. While you are traveling on the Rhine (Frankfurt-on-main) or Paris, the artist Larry Aaron, whose work was shown in galleries in new York and at Art Basel, will teach you how to draw with charcoal and watercolors during their master classes.
For dance lovers
In January 2020, the Soul Train Cruise departs from Fort Lauderdale (FL) to the virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and the Bahamas. Jacksons, Isley Brothers, Peabo Bryson, Regina Belle and other favorites R&B cause passengers to feel the rhythm of tropical nights. Try to dance with them. In addition, the liner will also hold the little Comedy and other entertainment.
For fashion fans
Cruise Transatlantic Fashion Week 2020 — almost the same fashion Week only on water. American designers James Bagli and James Mischka, who dressed celebrities from Oprah to Taylor swift, will present his latest collection on Board the ship. This theme cruise will also include organized dinners and runway shows featuring the works of emerging designers. You will depart from Southampton in England to new York. Be sure to pack your most fashionable outfits, as you will have many opportunities to wear them.
For those who want to learn more about Australia
Learn about the art of indigenous peoples during the expedition to the remote Northern coast of Australia Coral Expeditions. On Board with the artist resident Brian Robinson, who will tell visitors about the communities, artistic techniques, storylines and histories that have shaped the country, and will hold master classes in traditional wood carving, printing, drawing and weaving. It will join a naturalist who will provide you with more information about how flora, fauna, Geology and problems of the region influenced the art, culture and history of aboriginal people. The company also offers a trip that explores Australian food on the same route.
For fans of Mickey mouse and his friends
This cruise from the Disney Cruise Line is dedicated to the world’s most famous mouse. It offers a kind of Halloween on the high seas. The bravest can join the mysterious sea captain for scary stories under the stars or concert with a group of ghosts. Jack Skellington and Sally will attend the movie “Nightmare before Christmas”, and the rest of your favorite characters join you on a portion of the juice and the spider cakes. In addition, the company offers other themed cruises on various heroes such as the marvel universe and Star wars.
For fans of the universe
On cruises World Space Week campers will be able not only to appreciate the beauty of transatlantic flights, but also to learn more about distant galaxies from the lips of Dr. Dan Wilkins (member of the Royal astronomical society) and Ulrich Walter (German astronaut and physicist). They will tell listeners about what we actually see in outer space. Guests can also participate in exciting space adventure in the planetarium of the ship.
Cruise liner Queen Mary 2 sets sail from Southampton (England) to new York (USA). The trip is scheduled for September 2019 and October 2020.
For nudists
Happened, for the fans to have a rest without clothes on a unique cruise. Big Nude Boat — a perfect place for lovers of nudism. You can participate in the opening celebration cruise in February 2020.
The ship is the Carnival Freedom out of Tampa (Florida), stops near the island of Key West (part of the Florida Keys), sent to the Yucatan Peninsula (Mexico), which is known for its impressive coral reefs.
With the Yucatan “the naked monster” will float to the magic wild island of Roatan, off the coast of Honduras (Caribbean sea), which will follow in San Miguel de Cozumel (Mexican underdeveloped island in the same Caribbean sea). After such an exciting journey, the ship will return to Tampa, where the fans go naked have to dress again.