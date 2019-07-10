Amazing wish of a little boy to learn stirred up the entire Internet

Поразительное желание маленького мальчика учиться взбудоражило весь Интернет

Willpower and thirst for knowledge of this eight year old boy is simply amazing. Every day he walks nearly five miles to school, and this time was no exception. The temperature this morning dropped to -9 for some half an hour, and the student was very lightly dressed, but this has not prevented him from going to school – has been a major testing that was no way to miss.

Pictures of this boy become so popular that many concerned decided to help the school to improve the learning environment – so the budget of the institution was enriched by as much as fifteen thousand dollars. In addition, the school received twenty heaters and more hundreds of sets of warm clothes.

