AMAZINGLY SIMPLE RECIPE, AND THANKS TO HIM, CURED HUSBAND LIVER CIRRHOSIS!
Sick is my husband. He was 72 years old and somehow suddenly the whole body like you’ve failed. It seemed that all the organs affected at the same time.
What we just did. Even the doctors have lost hope and treated us with little optimism for recovery.
Excuse me, I am not going to go into details that most difficult for us of the period we have passed while I was ill my husband, but I will say that in the history of this disease, along with other disappointing diagnoses, was present and diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver.
From what my husband has completely disrupted production of hepatic enzymes, his tongue was black and mouth unceasing bitterness.
It refused 2 of the hospital and the ambulance, which left us a memory about this disease, signal sheet, with a diagnosis of Acute ischemic stroke.
As hoped, we had no one, we resorted to the recipe brew of oats, and began to drink of this decoction the patient. Watered it somewhere for 2-3 months, and the result was amazing. Gone and bitter taste in the mouth and black tongue down completely.
Here’s the recipe:
1 Cup of oats brewed with 1 liter of boiling water and insist in a thermos for 7 hours. Strain and drink 1 glass 3 times a day.(Daily dose of 3 cups of broth, obtained from the 3 cups of oats to 3 liters of boiling water).
As you can see, the broth it turns out quite thick and rich.
When I became interested in the beneficial properties of oats, then to my surprise found that it turns out it is a storehouse of minerals and vitamins that are necessary for normal human life.
First, during any disease, diseased organs suffer from lack of nutrients, and hence reduced immune defense.
It turns out that our task is to make up for our body the amount of vitamins and minerals, and it is his job, which he starts to handle himself.
My whole family loved this wonderful broth, which I’d love to drink even just, for example during epidemics, and give to our children.
By the way, during world war II, in times of famine, infants fed it with broth made from oats, which is for nutritional value equivalent to female milk.
Only one thing I regret not having asked the name of that doctor who gave me the recipe, but still, thank God for him all my life and remember the good word.
Here is such an experience was in my life, recovered itself, so I want to share this recipe with you, maybe someone else will help.
What else heals oats?
Grain oats more than other bread contains fats and vitamins, rich in protein, starch, alkaline salts, gums, essential oils, cholines and other useful substances.
Therefore, in medicine it is used since ancient times.
SCLERODERMA, DERMATOMYOSITIS, LUPUS ERYTHEMATOSUS, BULLOUS DERMATOSIS, ALOPECIA, PYODERMA, VITILIGO.
With all these diseases 2 cups of oats, pour 5-6 cups of boiling milk, boil on low heat for 2 minutes, to insist 30 minutes, drain.
Take 1 glass 3 times per day during the month. To make a 1 month break. Spend a few such courses.
And heart help?
MYOCARDIAL INFARCTION
1 Cup oats pour 1 liter of boiling water, on low heat was evaporated to half, strain. Drink just half a Cup a day, but do not gulp, but a tablespoons per day.
PARKINSON’S DISEASE
Medicine has long been struggling to stop the involuntary movements associated with damage to certain parts of the brain.to some extent helps to solve the problem oats.
9 tablespoons of oats to boil in 3 l of water for 1 hour, then the night to insist. Drink all the resulting broth a day (or as much as you can). Prolonged treatment for 2-3 years.
SCHIZOPHRENIA
Say: the hour is not easier. Surely in this disease something can make oats?
Yes, it is necessary to take a decoction of the grains in schizophrenia of any course, if the clinic is dominated by asthenic disorders with insomnia, a sharp drop in weight, anaemia.
This broth is shown in other neuropsychiatric diseases such as asthenic syndrome due to brain injury, a asthenia of any origin (substance abuse, drug abuse, poisoning).
Broth prepares so: 1 Cup oats or grain mix with 1 liter of water, dishes, close and put on a small fire, watching until it boils away half the water.
Drain, squeeze, pour in the broth, 0.5 l boiled milk and 3 tablespoons honey. The dishes close the mixture to a boil and immediately remove from heat. Take half a Cup 4 times a day after meals. Before re-admission to warm up.