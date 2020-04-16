Amazon could acquire the rights to name the stadium club of the English Premier League for 250 million pounds
Sports arena Tottenham
The largest in the world company markets e-Commerce platforms Amazon can become the owner of the rights to name the stadium “Tottenham Hotspur”, reports the Daily Mail.
In the known technology firms have already established links with spurs’. It is enough to remember their joint project – a documentary film “All or nothing”.
The President of the club from North London, Daniel levy plans to sign a record deal and assumes that you can get for selling the rights at least 25 million pounds per season for more than 10 years.
Amazon, of course, possesses the financial capacity to meet the requirements of Tottenham, as the value of the company amounts to €1.26 trillion.
However, the American company with headquarters in Seattle there are a number of competitors who are interested to call built last year, the stadium “Tottenham” its name. Among them, reportedly, the sports apparel giant Nike.