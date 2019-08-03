Amazon employee share important details about the series on the “Lord of the rings”
Important details about the release date, the number of episodes and the main plot.
Biographer and professional tolkinist Tom Sippi working on “Lord of the rings” from Amazon, revealed a few details about the upcoming series in an interview with the German edition TolkienGesellschaft. Of course he wasn’t able to tell anything about the cast or plot, but this is the first information from a member of the crew that we have.
The date of release and number series
Chippi said Amazon plans to make 20 episodes in the first season, a release is planned “not earlier than 2021”. And this makes sense, because shooting hasn’t even started yet and, according to tolkinist, is unlikely to start this year.
The time of action and the plot
The expert also confirmed that the card Amazon was Tiberio in March, corresponds to the original look of middle-earth the Second age in Tolkien texts. And the choice of this time span largely unleashes creators hands:
Amazon is free to add their own details, because in this era a lot of white spots. But the “Tolkien Legacy” insisted that the major events correspond to the Canon. Sauron invades Eriador, he pushed back the troops of numenor. Time passes, he saves enough strength and makes numerical to renounce the Valar and worship of the Darkness. All of this will remain unchanged.
At the same time, the original texts leave much space for imagination. What were you doing before Sauron between the defeat of numerical and seizure — it is more than a thousand years? Where he went after the defeat of Melkor? Theoretically, Amazon can provide answers to these questions — as long as they do not contradict existing data.
Finally, Shippy also noted that “the Legacy of Tolkien” can use his veto power for the series. Simply put, Amazon will have to stay true to Canon, if they want the show saw the light.