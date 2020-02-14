Amazon, Facebook, Uber: the 10 most dangerous companies in the world that’s watching you
Edition of Slate decided to make a rating of the most dangerous companies in the world. Thirty included such well-known giants like Airbnb, IBM, SpaceX, and – unexpectedly – even Disney. Today MC produced a transfer of material. Here’s ten of the most dangerous.
10. Exxon Mobil
Year of merger: 1999
Chairman and CEO: Darren woods
About the company. The world’s largest oil refining company, which has spent millions of dollars to make people forget about the need to study climate change.
Evil. In the 1970s and 80s, before it became popular, Exxon hired a staff of scientists to study the climate change. But when companies have learned that carbon emissions affect the global temperature, they not only changed course, but have begun to spread false information about climate change.
In addition, the company lobbied for a law that allowed the United States to join international environmental agreements like the Kyoto Protocol of 1998.
9. ByteDance
Year of construction: 2012
Founder and CEO: Zhang Yimin
About the company. Startup social network with a main office in Beijing. In China ByteDance launched app for reading news with application of artificial intelligence. This led to predictable problems with censorship (according to the requirements of the authorities they were almost closed, forced to change some of the algorithms and to lock individual bloggers – approx. ed.).
However, in the U.S. the company has become known for its app TikTok, a favorite program of American teenagers to create funny videos.
Evil. Most of the major social networks avoid diphenol (technology that allows you to change the face of the man in the frame, others – approx. ed.) because they can be used to spread any false information.
But ByteDance not one of them. In early January, the network TikTok and its sister application Douyin found yet-unreleased code. With it, users can create their own deepface.
ByteDance denied any involvement in the implementation of this functionality in TikTok.
8. Twitter
Year established: 2006
CEO: Jack Dorsey
About the company. This platform for microblogging suffers from the same problems as the larger social networks like Facebook or YouTube: harassment, misinformation, fake profiles.
Also Twitter is a very attractive platform for companies that are trying to manage the news, for example, the bot campaign and @realDonaldTrump.
Evil. Last month, Dorsey announced that creates a team that will develop an open and decentralized standard for social networking (he believes that approval from “above” are ineffective – approx. ed.).
But some critics saw in the proposal a convenient way to shift responsibility to users of Twitter.
7. Microsoft
Year of construction: 1975
CEO: Satya Nadella
About the company. The startup for software development, which was created by bill gates and Paul Allen in a garage in Albuquerque, grew up, despite the resulting antitrust spanking twenty years ago.
And he grew up in a multinational technology Corporation that “his fingers” in everything from cloud computing to gaming consoles. In just one 2019 fiscal year Microsoft spent $9.1 billion to 20 companies (including GitHub for a deal worth $7.5 billion).
Evil. In April, the Financial Times found that the research branch of Microsoft in China engaged in three research developments in the field of artificial intelligence. Researched including face recognition technology, which, according to critics, can help the Chinese government to monitor citizens, especially the Uighurs in Xinjiang, and to suppress the discontented.
Also in 2016, the company created an open database, which hit 10 million photos, 100 thousand writers, activists, senior politicians and other famous people. The consent of the owners of the pictures no one asked.
Chinese companies SenseTime and Megvii who develop surveillance technology to governments, have used this database to teach their own systems of recognition.
Microsoft has closed the database only in June of this year.
6. Apple
Year of Foundation: 1976
CEO: Tim Cook
About the company. Creator of all your favorite gadgets. Critics say company captured the profits from the App Store too fat a piece, pays too little tax in the US and too loyal to the Chinese Communist party – more than Facebook and Google that don’t offer its core services in China.
Evil. Just read this newspaper headline of October 10, 2019: “the Apple in favor of China removed the map of the protests in Hong Kong from your App Store” (it was the application with which the protesters were tracking on their smartphones as moves and where police used tear gas – approx. ed.).
5. Uber
Year established: 2009
CEO: Dara Khosrowshahi
About the company. Transport company, which has created a really handy app to call a taxi and food delivery. However, in the third quarter of 2019 its net loss amounted to $1.16 billion
Evil. Uber is lobbying for the adoption (or rejection) of the laws in their favor (for example, California AB5, which should equate Uber drivers salaried employees and which is economically unprofitable company – approx. ed.).
And once the company spied on journalists using a tool called God View, which, however, does not prevent her to pose as a fighter for the protection of private life.
In 2018 in Los Angeles, for example, collected detailed information about trips on the scooters around the city to improve the transport infrastructure. Now similarly I want to explore the travel companions. Uber, naturally, is performed together with human rights defenders against. The company does not want to share with authorities any information (especially that useful to her).
4. Palantir Technologies
Year established: 2003
CEOAlex Karp
About the company. Palantir collects and analyzes data for government agencies, investment funds and pharmaceutical giants. Perhaps you will not even be surprised to know that these data are not always used for good purposes.
Interestingly, the company was named in honor of the compromised forces of evil spy device from “the Lord of the rings.”
Evil. In 2018, Google broke the contract on project Maven (program to analyze video with drone – approx. ed.) with the U.S. government. Employees believed that to analyze the video should be people, not machines, because the price of mistake is very high – human life.
Palantir gladly occupied the vacant place, although its CEO has repeatedly stressed that they are “very proud to work with the U.S. government” and that the decision to restrict observation should take Congress, not someone in Silicon valley.
3. Alphabet
The year of Foundation (like Google): 1998
CEO: Sundar Pichai
About companyI. the Internet giant, which not without reason has abandoned its famous slogan “don’t be evil” (before it was written in the rules of conduct for employees – approx. ed.).
Alphabet, like most industry leaders, only pretends that he refused questionable practices. In fact, it is the employees of the company ruined plans for Alphabet to create an artificial intelligence for drones to the Pentagon (see box above) and the censorship of the Chinese search engine. But such lines of business seemed inconsistent with the positive image of Google ten years ago.
Google knows more about us than Facebook, and further penetrates in all spheres, everywhere where he will be able to sell our habits to advertisers.
Evil. Early Google employees could ask questions and the authorities to discuss current issues on a weekly TGIF Friday’s-meeting (Thank God It’s Friday — “Thank God Friday” — approx. ed.).
More no such possibility. CEO Sundar Pichai recently reduced the number of meetings to one per month and insisted that there have only discussed the “business and strategy” (one of versions why they stopped such meetings — this is just information leakage — approx. ed.).
2. Facebook
Year of construction: 2004
Co-founder and CEOmark Zuckerberg
About the company. A social network with an incredible impact on the whole world. Let us recall the scandal with Cambridge Analytica (then the data about millions of users of social networks came to the company without their knowledge – approx. ed.) and intervention in the last US presidential election.
Evil. About many problems Facebook can say that the social network is just trying to attract new users and increase profits. However, to rectify the harm caused is clearly not in first place in the list of priorities of the company.
Examples of the problems Facebook for many years too free addressed with the user data, expanded on the country, languages which the personnel of the company owns (with horrific consequences).
1. Amazon
Year established: 1994
CEO: Jeff Bezos
About the company. The Internet book shop has evolved into a giant in retail sales, resales, food delivery, video streaming, cloud computing technologies for smart homes, surveillance technology, and much more.
The company has ample opportunity to examine your habits and develop are endless cheap imitations of popular products under the AmazonBasics brand. However, the company is negligent in its control policy: on the platform sold by a huge number of imitations of other brands.
And this is not to mention the hellish working conditions at warehouses and service delivery, pollution and other scandals.
Evil. Last year Amazon held a contest where the second to acccess headquarters of the company. Almost chose new York, but the deal had to be abandoned – too many dissatisfied.
And it was because of what the city promised in Amazon’s ambitious tax benefits (about $3 billion over the next ten years) because she built an office in Queens and will create 25 thousand jobs.
In 2021, Amazon will still open an office in new York, but without such benefits.
And in early January, the journalists, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution have unearthed a deal worth $19.7 million at taxpayers ‘ expense – so Amazon opens a warehouse in the district at GWINNETT, GA.
