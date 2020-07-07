Amazon for the year rose by $132 billion
Amazon has led the annual BrandZ Top 100
The total value of the top 100 most valuable brands companies in the world for the year increased 5.9%, to $5 trillion.
The value of the brand of the online store Amazon for the last year increased by $132 billion to $415 billion, according to the Agency, Kantar, published on Wednesday, July 1, the annual ranking of most valuable brands of the world BrandZ Top 100.
Amazon tops the rankings, followed by Apple, the cost of this brand, the Agency has estimated at $352 billion, in the third place went trademark of Microsoft Corporation, with $326 billion.
Afterwards settled down Google $323 billion, and Visa payment system — $186,8 billion, the online store Alibaba — $152,5 bn Tencent — $150.9 billion, the social network Facebook — $147.1 bln
Completing the top 10 brand McDonald’s — $is 129.3 billion and the payment system MasterCard — $108,1 billion the Total value of the top 100 most valuable brands in the world for the year increased 5.9%, to $5 trillion.
