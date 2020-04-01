Amazon has opened free access to audio books for children at the time of quarantine
Interet-Amazon has opened free access to children’s books that students could spend time in quarantine. This is stated on the website of the company.
Children can listen to books in several languages.
“While the schools are closed, we are open. Starting today, children can listen to an incredible collection of stories in six different languages. The book will help them continue to dream, learn and just be children,” says the company website.
Books you can listen to on any device that can play them — phone, tablet, laptop, etc.
To start listening simply select the book on the link.
