Amazon is hiring 100,000 new workers and increases in pay because of the pandemic coronavirus
March 16, blog Amazon, it was reported that the company will hire 100,000 workers and raise wages $ 2 per hour until April, writes Business Insider. This is due to “unprecedented demands” in the workforce due to the significant increase in demand during a pandemic coronavirus.
Amazon said it will invest about $ 350 million in higher wages. According to the company, the new jobs include jobs as full-and part-time, and total number of employees worldwide after the new recruitment will reach almost 900,000 people.
“We are seeing a significant increase in demand, which means that our workforce needs unprecedented for this time of year”, — said in a blog post.
These steps are designed to help the warehouse workers and delivery service, as they deal with increased workload during a pandemic coronavirus, which more and more people make purchases online.
On 14 and 15 March in blog, Amazon it was reported that with the spread of the coronavirus worldwide, there is a sharp increase in the number of online shoppers. This led to the fact that some of the most popular brands and home goods has ended, and also had difficulties with a normal delivery cycle.
“We are working around the clock with our sales partners to ensure the availability of all our products and provide additional opportunities for the delivery of all your orders”, — stated in the message Amazon.
Meanwhile, according to Bloomberg, March 15, Amazon experienced a technical failure in respect of their services Whole Foods and AmazonFresh, because faced with the sharp increase in the number of online orders for products.
Other preventive measures Amazon in response to the outbreak of the coronavirus include the launch of the Fund in the amount of 25 million dollars to support partners, as well as an unlimited unpaid leave for employees of the warehouse.
