Amazon plans to hire 30,000 new employees in 6 US cities
Amazon plans to hire 30,000 people and conducts with the purpose of large-scale events in six cities of America.
On Tuesday, September 17, career Day Amazon (Amazon Career Day) will be held only in six U.S. cities: Arlington, Virginia (the newly opened second headquarters of the company in the United States); Boston; Chicago; Dallas; Nashville and Seattle, writes CNBC.
Giant e-Commerce hires people in permanent jobs, the fulfillment centers (entry level experience) to software developers and specialists in computer vision.
The company offers jobs as full-and part-time. Staff hired will work in the headquarters of Amazon, the technological centers, data centers and fulfillment centers. Payment starts from the minimum $ 15 per hour.
Participants are encouraged to apply for work directly to Amazon or to participate in information sessions on how to cooperate with the company as an online retailer, partner for the delivery, self-published author, and so on. Applicants may also pass an interview.
The new company will also participate in the Upskilling initiative 2025, which envisages investments in the amount of $ 700 million in training programs for 100,000 employees. Among the fastest growing technology positions the company for the last five years have included a data specialist, solutions architect, engineer and networking engineer at web development. In addition to the technology, the company has significantly expanded the pool of professionals in the mapping data, staff fulfillment centers, program managers and marketers.
Employees who work full time can expect to receive medical benefits from the first day pension plan 401 (k) match and up to 20 weeks of paid leave to care for a child.
“Amazon has created over 300,000 new jobs in the U.S. over the last decade and we are proud to continue to invest and create opportunities for people across the country, said founder and CEO Jeff Bezos. Is jobs with highly competitive compensation and full benefits from day one, as well as learning opportunities, allowing you to gain new skills in demand in such areas as robotics and machine learning”.
The company is also preparing for the festive season, hiring tens of thousands of employees on part-time work across the country.
Those interested in finding work at Amazon, can register for career Day Amazon and find jobs on the website.
Earlier, the recruiters Amazon reported that wish to get a job in the company should study the 14 principles of leadership in the field of electronic Commerce and to be able to clearly explain why they are perfect for the job.
“We are really looking for reasons to say “Yes” and “no,” says Sean Kelly, Director search and recruitment of talent for Amazon Worldwide Operations in 2018.