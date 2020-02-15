Amazon, Target and others: the U.S. begins an incredible sales for presidents ‘ Day
If the holiday you can ignore, then confined to his sales to pass is not worth it. And presidents Day is no exception to this rule: Monday, February 17, Americans expect a very profitable sale. If you want to buy a new mattress or electronics, this is one of the best days for shopping after Black Friday, says USA Today.
In addition, this is a great chance to save on clothing, robotic vacuums, home decor and so forth. To help you deal with the numerous sales for presidents ‘ Day online, USA Today decided to compile a list of the best of the best.
Mattress and bedding
- Brooklinen: get a 15% discount on all merchandise on the website.
- Brooklyn Bedding: get 25% discount on all merchandise on the website.
- Buffy: get a discount of $25 on all orders over $100 using code PRESDAY.
- Casper: get a 15% discount on the mattress Casper or Wave, which ordered till 2/17.
- DreamCloud Sleep: save $200 on all mattresses.
- Helix: get a discount of $100 on any mattress and two pillows, Dream Pillows brand for free using code PPRES100. If you spend $1,250, will receive a discount of $150 and two free Dream Pillows using code PRES150.
- Sleep Layla: get a discount of $150 on mattresses with memory or $200 for a mattress and two pillows premium free.
- Leesa: get $200 for mattress and $300 on the hybrid mattress.
- Mattress Firm: get a 40% discount on selected mattresses Serta.
- Nectar Sleep: get a discount of $100 on each mattress and two pillows free premium.
- Purple: get a discount of $150 for the mattress firm Purple Hybrid Premier, $125 mattress firm Purple Hybrid, and the $100 for the mattress firm The Purple.
- Rivet Queen Mattress—$332.50 at Amazon (Save $142.50)
- Saatva: get a discount of $100 on any order valued from $500.
- TempurPedic: save $300 on a mattress Tempur-breeze.
- Tuft & Needle: get a discount of $175 on the mattress of any size firms and Mint Hybrid.
Amazon Deals
- Anker Mars Nebula II—$450 (Save $50): This is our favorite portable projector and you can get a discount of $50 using the coupon on the page.
- Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker—$23.99 (Save $4): This is the best inexpensive portable Bluetooth speaker with big discount and coupon on the page.
- Anker PowerPort Cube—$16.99 (Save $3): This popular energy-saving cube you can get at a discount.
- Audible (4-months)—$7.95/month (Save $28): Get a great discount on this incredible service audiobooks.
- Series II Bose QuietComfort Headphones (Rose Gold)—$220 (Save $129): This is our favorite noise cancelling headphone at the lowest price we’ve ever seen.
- Dash Cold Brew Coffee Maker—$54.28 (Save $10): This is our favorite manufacturer of cold coffee for a quick preparation with a solid discount.
- Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Max—$179.99 (Save $90): This is an updated version of the best available vacuum cleaner robots, which we ever tested, and you can get free string lights, if you add both to cart.
- Kindle Paperwhite—$94.99 (Save $35): This is the best Kindle we’ve ever tested at a discount.
- Oral-B Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush 8000—$99.94 (Save $80): This is one of the best toothbrushes we have ever tested and one of the lowest prices.
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Echo Show 5—$169 (Save $59): This package includes our favorite Echo display and our favorite smart doorbell.
- Ergo tempurpedic Neck Pillow Firm Support—$55.24 (Save $87.75): This pillow has a unique, ergonomic shape and sold at the lowest price.
Kitchen and culinary offerings
- All-Clad Cookware: VIP Factory Seconds sale has begun. This is a great chance to save on high quality cookware that will last a lifetime. The catch? Kitchenware may be slightly damaged (not more than in normal use).
- Home Chef: Get $100 with the first four boxes — discount of $25 on each box with our exclusive code REVIEWED100.
- Keurig K-Cafe—$189.99 at Best Buy (Save $30): This is the most versatile coffee maker for a single serving that we have ever tested at a great price.
- Sur la Table: save up to 70% on kitchenware and appliances with an extra event and receive a 20% discount on discounted products.
- Thermoworks: Get incredible meat thermometer Thermapen Mk4 Golf with 20% discount.
- Williams Sonoma: save 20% on your order and free delivery with code WEEKEND.
Appliances and TV deals
- Apple HomePod—$249.99 at Best Buy (Save $50): Get this popular smart speaker with a nice discount.
- Apple MacBook Air—$200 off at Best Buy: Get a nice discount on this popular laptop.
- Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular)—$599 (Save $200): This is the best smart watch we have ever tested at an unbelievable price.
- HP: save up to 60% on certain products, plus you can get an additional 5% on a separate PC and monitor for $599 or more with code 5PDS2020 and 10% on a separate PC and monitor for $999 or with the code 10PDS2020.
- Sony 75-Inch LED TV—$1,498 at Amazon (Save $500)
- TCL 55-inch TV Series 4—$268 at Walmart (Save $100)
Clothing and accessories
- Abercrombie: save up to 60%.
- Anthropologie: Enjoy an extra 50% discount on products.
- Bloomingdale’s: Get an additional 20% discount on the sale of all and 50% of the sales in the framework of the presidential sales.
- Carter’s: Get the discount from 50 to 60% of all goods on the website, plus an additional 20% with code PRES20.
- Eileen Fisher: Get 40% discount on sale.
- Express: Get 40% discount on everything.
- J. Crew: Get 60% off using the code WEEKEND.
- J. Jill: Get an extra 50% discount.
- Land’s End: Get 40% off purchase with code FAMILY.
- Levi’s: save 30% sitewide, plus an additional 50% off sale.
- L. L. Bean: Receive discounts up to 70%.
- Madewell: Get 15% to 20% discount.
- Nordstrom: Get up to 40% discounts on top brands like Zella, Vince Camuto, and Eileen Fisher.
- Nordstrom Rack: Get additional 25% discount on sale items Clear the Rack.
- Rent the Runway: 20% Discount on your first order or $80 for unlimited trial code SOSMART.
- Saks Fifth Avenue: Get discount up to 70% on designer items.
- Urban Outfitters: Get 30% discount on jeans BDG.
Offers Lifestyle
- Backcountry: Get up to 50% discount on winter clothing, gear and accessories.
- DSW: save up to 60%.
- Hydro Flask: Save up to 25% on Hydro Flask.
- REI: save up to 50% on popular brands such as The North Face and Patagonia.
- Sephora: Receive a discount of up to 50% on beauty products with the highest rating as part of the sale on presidents Day.
- Shutterfly: Get a discount of almost 50% on everything.
Deals for the home
- Bed Bath & Beyond: Get up to 50% discount.
- Best Buy: save up to 40% of household appliances (optional).
- Big Blanket: Get $30 with code LOVE30.
- Crate & Barrel: save 15% on furniture storage and 20% on individual items of food.
- Dyson: Save up to $100 on select Dyson vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, ventilators and humidifiers, including V11 Torque.
- Home Depot: Save up to 40% on bath supplies and special purchases.
- Houzz: save up to 75%.
- Lowes”s: Save up to 40% bathrooms, 40% on special purchases and up to 30% on select Craftsman tools.
- Lumens: save up to 50% on designer lighting and furniture.
- Macy’s: Get up to 60% off on furniture and mattresses.
- RugsUSA: Get discount up to 70% on everything.
- Saks Fifth Avenue: Get 30% discount on home decor and linen.
- Target: save 20% on furniture, bedding, rugs and more.
- Wayfair: save up to 75% on furniture and home decor.
