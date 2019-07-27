Amber heard at a film festival in Italy: a gentle way and another award in the kitty actress
The name of the 33-year-old amber heard recently appeared in the press mainly in connection with the trial of her now ex-husband, 56-year-old johnny Depp (remember, the actress previously said about domestic violence on the part of Depp, the actor also denies everything and blames ex-wife for slander). But kinesology heard all of this judicial chaos have not forgotten.
In Italy amber presented the award at the Giffoni Film Festival held in Giffoni Valle Piana near Naples. The judges noted the professional career of a Hollywood star, and her charitable activities.
At the event, the actress appeared in a light summer kit by brand Cloe Cassandro, consisting of a top with an open back and skirt in coral pink hue. This brand, by the way, well-known Handicrafts produced in Bali.
Skirt and hem of the dress was decorated with romantic ruffles. The way amber added a few chains and bracelets.