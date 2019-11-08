Amber heard received the award for his support of the LGBT community
33-year-old amber heard that has came out in 2010, admitting to bisexuality, attended the ceremony Emery Awards in new York. The event is timed to the 40th anniversary of the Institute Hetrik-Martin, an organization which aims to empower the LGBT community through a variety of services.
The actress, who posed on the red carpet with actor Nico Tortorella (he’s also an active defender of the rights of the LGBT community), appeared at the awards in a satin long dress champagne color. The way she added black shoes patent leather, gold necklaces, rings and bracelets.
The star was presented with an award for her “passion for improving people’s lives on screen and in real life” and “long-term (since 2006) support women’s rights and active stance against the LGBTQ community.”
The award was approved to support individuals and corporations to help you create a safe and supportive environment in which all young people, regardless of sexual orientation or identity, can achieve their full potential. By the way, along with amber received the award and publisher of DC Comics for coverage in the comics, LGBTQ characters.
Recall, coming out heard influenced her career — some Directors and producers were very concerned that she will not be able to play the role of heterosexual women.
I did not identify. I’m a man. I like whoever I like
— then hastened to dot the i star.