Amber heard showed one dress I want to wear all summer

| July 13, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

If you’re looking for the perfect dress for summer 2019 – to pay attention to new very sweet and romantic image of amber heard, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to cosmo.com.ua.

Эмбер Херд показала одно платье, которое хочется носить все лето

Today, the star got into the lens paparazzi in the outfit to try now the dream of every one of us. For the release of the actress ×chose a dress the smell and the thin straps are very delicate pink hue. Such a perfect dress for the summer she complemented the trend mules and a scattering of delicate chains around the neck. Simple and very beautiful!

