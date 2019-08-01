Amber heard swept on a yacht in a daring outfit
The actress chose a Frank neckline
33-year-old amber heard has a rest in Italy. The blonde star chose for its location the island of Capri.
The actress went for a walk on a yacht.
She enjoyed the local beauty in a stylish way.
The star of “Aquaman” chose a stylish way to boat trips. She wore a scarlet dress with a plunging neckline.
Her locks, the actress has collected ago, and the makeup made a bet on naturalness. The way it complements a massive jewelry.
Relaxed posture amber in combination with her bold manner made the frame of a celebrity is very seductive.
