Amber heard swept on a yacht in a daring outfit

The actress chose a Frank neckline

33-year-old amber heard has a rest in Italy. The blonde star chose for its location the island of Capri.

The actress went for a walk on a yacht.

She enjoyed the local beauty in a stylish way.

The star of “Aquaman” chose a stylish way to boat trips. She wore a scarlet dress with a plunging neckline.

Her locks, the actress has collected ago, and the makeup made a bet on naturalness. The way it complements a massive jewelry.

Relaxed posture amber in combination with her bold manner made the frame of a celebrity is very seductive.

