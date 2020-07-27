AMC discovered the collusion in the construction of the Chernobyl
Included in ukrbud company conspired won three tenders almost a billion hryvnia. They were fined 117 million
The Antimonopoly Committee revealed the conspiracy to the competition of contractors for the construction of facilities at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the press service of the AMCU on Monday, July 27.
For conspiracy company fined SK Ukrbudmontazh (55 million) and Ukrenergomontazh (62 million), included in the Corporation ukrbud.
According to AMC, the company in the period 2017-2018 years, participated in four procurement procedures for a total amount of over UAH 1 billion, winning the three largest, and were chosen contractors for the construction of the Chernobyl NPP and Centralized storage of nuclear waste (facility).
Later Northern interregional terrotdeleniye AMC revealed evidence of collusion between companies, in particular, the two located at one address and used one IP address, have common employees, actively communicate with each other during the auction and acted simultaneously, provided each other financial assistance. In addition, the company are bound by economic relations.
In addition to fine both companies are prohibited from participating in public procurement for three years.
We will note, earlier, the AMC has declared the payment of a record fine to the state budget is a group of companies Imperial tobacco paid 460 million in the case of collusion in the cigarette market.
