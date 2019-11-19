‘America is the opportunity to become a professional’: as Russian surgeon performs unique operations in the United States
Vadim Gushchin, who is a practicing surgical oncologist and Director of two Oncology clinics in Baltimore, Maryland. Vadim managed not only to continue his medical education in the United States, but also to become well-known and respected specialist. His story he told Voice of America.
During long operations it is necessary to know not only their strengths but also their weaknesses. For example, you need to be in good physical shape, because even a small back pain can cause you to take wrong decisions. In difficult situations I ask or its partners, or their assistants to give me advice. I need fresh thoughts, fresh view on the situation and it helps a lot.
I work as a surgeon-oncologist at Mercy clinic in Baltimore. We have a private surgical practice, mainly cancer. I’m on a post — Director of gastrointestinal Oncology and Director of the center for melanoma. Is to work with other doctors from our cancer centre, conducting research and training other doctors.
I perform unique surgery for peritoneal carcinomatosis and also make other operations including using the Da Vinci robot. Patients, in my experience, recover two times faster than after laparoscopic surgery.
In our practice, 3 of the surgeon-the oncologist, but they all work separately. We primarily work with the assistant surgeon, their role is to help the surgeon in the operating room, to the patient in the ward, and they with us watching patients at the clinic, when we take on an outpatient basis. Helps us in the operating room scrub nurse who takes the tools, organizes the work of operating, so we can have the necessary medicines, tools, everything works. We also have an anesthesiologist who provides anesthesia during surgery and ensures patient’s safety during surgery.
When we do elective surgery and surgical Oncology is mainly such in the operating room should not be a stressful situation. Everyone knows their place, each knows what to do each team member has sufficient professionalism to stressful situations arose.
I was born and grew up in Moscow, moved to the United States when I was 26 years old. I had just graduated from medical school and surgical residency. The idea was to do the residency and finish his medical education in the United States of America. For me it was absolutely unattainable cinematic dream, I doubt that can ever be done, but it happened.
In Russia after graduating from medical school, I worked for 2 years, getting the specialization of General surgery. With the American clinic was a very interesting contrast. In America, as written in the textbooks, as we are taught on the tests, exactly what happens in real life. There is no difference, it is not necessary to forget what you were taught, and the beginning of professional activity: to do things differently.
I came to Chicago, where lived relatives of my wife, after about 1.5 years we moved to Philadelphia, where I began my surgical residency at the University of Pennsylvania. Spent a year there, and following 5 years of residency, I took in Washington. Another 2 years of specialization in surgical Oncology I held in Buffalo. After that, I went to Baltimore to work.
On Friday we usually held the meetings of our scientific Department, and we invite other doctors: gynecologists-oncologists and chemioterapico, medical oncologists, and discuss our new projects. Our scientific work is very precious to me — it was all done with his own hands, for it will not pay the money, but without it, our practical activities in such scope and at such level is impossible. In our research group are often the young doctors from other countries. Since my partner Armando from Colombia, I’m from Russia, it is not surprising that these countries come the young doctors.
Baltimore is full of medical institutions and a large number of specialists in the area that I took in surgical Oncology and in Oncology in General. It is a city that gives me access to what I love. I love music: we often go to concerts in the Washington Opera in new York, I try to use all the opportunities offered by life in this unusual place.
The day starts early, the alarm rings at 5 o’clock and I’m going for a run, because it is necessary to maintain his physical form. Little machines, the environment green, the people there, so you can Wake up, think about their Affairs for the day ahead, listen to a lecture or podcast. Twice a week I go to the gym to be in good shape. Then 7-7:30 in the morning going to work.
Every year in late September, patients from across the United States — I think from every state come to us in Baltimore to show they are not only alive, but physically active, but they also come for the main of the year in fundraising events to raise funds to continue scientific work. Doctors act as invited people, we are not organized — do the patients themselves. Moreover, we must account for how we spent these funds, we tell what the conference was about how many articles written, how many patients participated in a scientific study, which is funded by the event. For every cent in response. We see familiar faces, nice to know that the patients are alive and well. A lot of memories, hugs is a pleasant event.
The idea to create an educational project in Russia came to me immediately. I returned from a conference of Russia and the head of a private Foundation said that taking on more students, which gives scholarships and they study in one of the best cancer institutions in Russia in Saint-Petersburg. From this unexpected answer, “Yes, let’s, maybe something will” turn this into a big project, which involved me and my Russian-speaking colleagues. The project soon got the name “Higher school of Oncology”, this project is remote at the moment, the training of Russian oncologists. The goal of this project is to create a core of oncologists, which could present contemporary Oncology of the Western type in Russia. Today, it involves 60 young doctors, it’s our fifth year.
My biggest dream is to bring the education system residency in Russia. Don’t know whether it is possible or not, but it’s my biggest dream. My goal is to expand the project to function even in my absence, and the involvement of other teachers — one of the main tasks.
In America I was attracted by the opportunity to become a professional. In fact, what I do is still that to enter the cosmonaut corps. About as many people in the world doing what I do. Of course, I do not regret that I came here, in particular, due to the fact that I have this opportunity with my American education.
I come to work every time with joy and desire as I understand it, this is very rare. I do not remember a single day when I wasn’t interested, didn’t want to come to work. Even when you’re driving out in the middle of the night to operate on a patient with a complication, I still want to do it. There is no here, again, we have to go to work… never been. So far as I believe, life is good.