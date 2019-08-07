America needs to stop the glorification of violence and intelligence agencies – to take control of the Internet, said Donald trump (PHOTO)

Loading...

The United States should put an end to the actually existing in the society the practice of glorification of violence and to take urgent steps to tighten control over trafficking in firearms, primarily in the legislative sphere. With such words has addressed to the American President Donald trump, speaking Monday at the White house. He also proposed to strengthen the control of the security services on the Internet.

He gave a speech in connection with new cases of mass shooting that occurred at the weekend in the States of Texas and Ohio, and rocked the entire country, reports TASS. In the shooting in El Paso and Dayton 31 people died and about 50 were injured.

“We need to stop the glorification of violence in our society. It concerns including the bloody video games that now have become commonplace. Today, troubled Teens, nothing is to surround yourself with a culture that celebrates violence. We need to end it or significantly reduce it. And this [work] should begin immediately,” said the occupant of the White house.

However, he acknowledged that “cultural change is difficult.” “But each of us can choose the construction of culture, which honors the inherent value of every human life. We should do it,” said trump.

The head of the US administration have put forward a number of concrete initiatives to turn the tide. Particular emphasis he made on the necessity of enhancing the monitoring activities of American law enforcement on the Internet in order to curb crimes, organized terrorists and extremists. Trump did not explain how it will be put into practice by the announced proposal, should we expect from Washington attempted introduction of visible forms of control over the American segment of the Internet.

“We asked the FBI to find all additional resources needed to investigate and combat crimes of hate and homegrown terrorism. I must admit that the Internet has provided dangerous opportunities for the radicalization of people with weak mentality, and committing insane acts. We need to shed light on the dark areas of the Internet to prevent the mass killings. The danger posed by the Internet and social media cannot be ignored and she will not be ignored,” said trump.

In addition, he said, the US government along with the companies that own social networks, will develop a mechanism to identify extremist individuals who intend to commit mass shootings or other similar high-profile crimes.

“We first of all need to better identify early signs of training sorties of this kind]. I order the Ministry of justice in partnership working with agencies at the local level, state level, Federal level, as well as with the companies-owners of social networks to develop tools that are able to identify those individuals who are going to arrange a mass shooting, before they act,” said the President.

In addition, he continued, the U.S. government plans to tighten national legislation aimed at combating crimes motivated by intolerance, and to introduce the death penalty for violent acts of this kind. “Today I also order the Ministry of justice to develop legislation to ensure that those who commit crimes motivated by intolerance, mass murder, could face the death penalty and that capital punishment is [in such cases] will be applied promptly, decisively, and without delay, lasts for years,” said trump.

Finally, he added, the U.S. government will continue actively to seek the imprisonment of mentally ill persons capable of violence, and access of citizens to firearms. “We must reform its laws relating to mental health, to better detect mentally unstable individuals who may commit acts of violence, as well as to ensure that such people not only get the [necessary] treatment, but are subjected to imprisonment when appropriate. We must ensure that persons who are deemed to be posing a serious risk to public safety, do not have access to firearms, and if you have, then the firearm may be quickly withdrawn in compliance with legal procedures”, – said the head of the Washington administration.

Trump called the incident in El Paso and Dayton attack on the country as a whole. “These barbaric massacres represent an assault on [all] our country, a crime against humanity,” the President said.

In this regard, the Republican trump the democratic circles of the USA are accused of fanning intolerance in the country and the fragmentation of American society, strongly condemned the racism and claims about the superiority of the white race, reports BBC. He urged the political opposition to work together.

He recalled, “a gunman in El Paso posted online a Manifesto filled with hate motivated racism.” “Our country must in one voice condemn racism, intolerance and the idea of the superiority of the white race. So sinister ideologies need to defeat. Hatred has no place in America. It’s time to put aside the destructive inter-party strife and to find the courage to respond to hatred with unity, dedication and love,” proclaimed the President.

He offered condolences to the leadership and people of Mexico, whose citizens were among those killed in El Paso. “Today, we on behalf of our country we Express our condolences to President [Andres Manuel Lopez] Obrador and the people of Mexico in connection with the deaths of their citizens in a shooting in El Paso,” said the White house.

In conclusion, Donald trump urged the Democratic party which controls the House of representatives of the U.S. Congress, to work together constructively in order to tighten control over the circulation of firearms in the country and develop other legislative measures necessary to put an end to cases of mass shooting of civilians.

“We must seek a genuine bipartisan solutions. We have to do it on a bipartisan basis. It really will make America safer and better for everyone, ‘ said trump. The same words he has published in the microblog Twitter.

“If we can have good legislation after all these years, we guarantee that the death of one of the attacked was not in vain. We control their future. The choice will have to do for us and only us, and not mentally ill monsters. Us,” – said the President of the United States.

After contacting Donald trump’s ex-US President Barack Obama urged citizens to abandon the rhetoric of the current leadership of the White house, which creates an atmosphere of fear and hatred, and turns to normal manifestations of racism.

The right to purchase and bear arms is guaranteed to Americans by the Second amendment to the Constitution. In recent years, the U.S. government has repeatedly attempted to tighten control over the circulation of firearms in light of what was happening in the country incidents with its use, however, the success of these efforts still failed.