American accidentally found 30 survivors under the rubble of debris after the storm Dorian in the Bahamas
The helicopter pilot, who worked voluntarily in the Bahamas after hurricane Dorian was shocked to discover this week that the region is full of debris from the storm, was inhabited by people.
Justin Johnson, who owns the Timberview helicopters in Destin, Florida, with his wife Angela went to Fox town on the Small island of Abaco. The pair was affected by the hurricane the Bahamas with the medical corps — a group of volunteers who served people affected by natural disasters.
One flew over the Small Abaco, a news reporter from Florida, Vic’s Micolucci pointed to the trash and asked Justin Johnson, can anyone be down there?
Angela Johnson said her husband and another volunteer waved off the idea, saying it was probably just a pile of garbage. But after thinking about it, Justin Johnson decided to stay in this area for the next day.
When he landed at the place around him began to crawl out from under the garbage people. He rushed back to his wife and began to gather supplies.
They gathered tents, water and food. With the help of the medical corps, they managed to deliver a few goods to stranded people.
At the medical facility said that the village was overlooked because it was outside the main roads, and residents did not have vehicles, and they spoke no English. These people were in desperate need of supplies and support, said in the statement.
Many of them were undocumented Haitian immigrants who feared deportation.
Angela Johnson said the villagers are very grateful for the supplies.
Earlier this week, the Johnsons rescued three young children stranded on a deserted road in Abaco. Angela Johnson said the children apparently brought on the boat, so they met my parents on the other side of the road, however, they failed to reach them. Blame a strong stream of water that have fallen off the road and tear a family apart.
Despite the lack of fuel and not knowing where they are going, the Johnsons managed to find the children and take them to grandma and grandpa.
In a message on Facebook Angela Johnson described it as “my favorite salvation.”