American accused of killing a Russian bride: find it helped a receipt from KFC
A resident of Oregon, was arrested and accused of murdering his Russian bride after investigators found near the body of a woman a check from KFS, which helped to link a potential criminal with the victim.
Friday, November 1, 29-year-old William chase Hargrove appeared in Benton County court where he was charged with the murder of Anne of Rakinui, 27-year-old woman found shot to death in April 2017, reports the New York Post, citing Corvallis Gazette-Times.
Prosecutors argue that Hargrove was involved in an “interesting relationship in the form of a love triangle” with Racinos, whom he met online and convinced to move from Moscow to Oregon.
But the man also was in a long term relationship with another woman, Michelle Chavez, who gave him an ultimatum about parting with Racinos, as reported in Prosecutor’s office.
“The choice was between one or the other, and he made the decision, said in an interview with the Associated Press, a senior Deputy district attorney AMI Matusko. — He brought the victim to a deserted logging road where she was later found shot in the head, execution style”.
The newspaper reported that at the time of the discovery of the body, the authorities had no clues about the identity of Racinos, except for a package of KFC near her body. Inside the package was a receipt for the order the name of Kevin Thomas.
Authorities looked for Thomas, who remembered having dinner with Hargrove. Thomas argued that Hargrove allowed to borrow his shotgun, but he did not return the weapons.
Hargrove was arrested without bail for the murder of Racinos, but insisted that the blame for his lover.
“Hargrove has always maintained that he did not kill his bride — said defender Mike Flynn in his address to the Washington Post. — Forensic evidence will clearly show that Michelle Chavez had Anna Repkina”.
Chavez denies any involvement in the murder, although she admits that she was jealous of Racinos.
The trial of Hargrove is expected to last until November.