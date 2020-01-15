American athlete sues USADA for injuries during the delivery of doping samples
Anthony Pettis
The former champion of UFC in lightweight, Anthony Pettis claims that representatives from anti-Doping Agency of the USA (USADA) inflicted serious injury during the intake of doping control before the fight with Nate Diaz on UFC-241.
Pettis argues that the bottle used to collect sample, cut his hand, with the result that he could not use it for hundred percent. According to him, the wound was so severe that he required stitches.
“I think they need to change something in their rules. I gave USADA the opportunity to remedy the situation and make it right, but now we go to court”, – quotes Pettis “Sport-Express”.
We will remind, on August 17, 2019 at UFC-241 in Anaheim Pettis lost to Diaz via unanimous judges ‘ decision after three rounds.