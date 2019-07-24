American authorities have fined Facebook for a record $ 5 billion
Wednesday, July 24, the Federal trade Commission (FTC) finally decided on a punishment for the company Facebook for allowing a massive leak of personal data of users. The company Mark Zuckerberg needs to pay a record penalty of $ 5 billion.
This is the largest fine in the history that ever taxed the company for the violation of rules of storage of personal information of customers, and one of the largest that the FTC ever appointed. In addition, this amount is almost 20 times the highest fine that was ever imposed in the world for the disclosure of confidential data.
The guidance the FTC emphasizes that it has set itself the task not only and not so much to punish Facebook how to send a clear signal to all other companies that collect sensitive information that they are responsible for the data. “We have deliberately raised the bar so high”, — said representatives of the FTC, Joe Simons, Noah Phillips and Christie Wilson.
Zuckerberg has reacted to unpleasant news. He wrote on Facebook that the company agrees to pay a fine. He also promised to fulfill another requirement of the FTC, namely the creation of the Board of Directors of Facebook new special body that will oversee the protection of personal data of users. The members of this body would need to appoint an independent Committee. The new mechanism is designed to carefully control the decisions relating to the protection of personal data of users, and assign responsibility for them at all, says the FTC.
Against Cambridge Analytica, which is using Facebook illegally collected data 87 million people, the FTC intends to apply the “separate measures”. The former head of the Cambridge Analytica Alexander nix and lecturer at Cambridge University Alexander Kogan, who developed the app to collect the data, agreed to enter into an agreement with the FTC, regulate their business activities in the future.
As already reported “FACTS” at the beginning of 2018 became aware of the largest in the history of the Facebook leak personal user data. Cambridge Analytica illegally collected data 87 million users of the social network and gave them to third parties, including, presumably, the campaign headquarters the current President of the United States Donald trump, who used them for political advertising.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter