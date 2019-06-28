American became the youngest competitor in Wimbledon’s history (video)
Corey Gauff Are
American tennis player Corey gauff are defeated by Belgian Grate Minnen in the final qualification for the right to participate in the main draw of Wimbledon.
The meeting lasted 56 minutes and ended with the score 6:1, 6:1 in favor of the representatives of the USA.
Thus, the representative of the United States, which is currently 15 years and 122 days, became the youngest female athlete who managed to get into the main draw of the tournament in its history.
In the first round of the gauff are going to play with his compatriot, 5-times winner of the Wimbledon singles titles, 39-year-old Venus Williams.